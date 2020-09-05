Coming off a 12-2 season, an AAC championship and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl, the Memphis Tigers have lofty goals again in 2020. Quarterback Brady White returns to lead a potent offense, but coach Mike Norvell has moved on to Florida State. He's been replaced by Ryan Silverfield, who was initially the interim after Norvell left. Memphis opens its 2020 campaign against Arkansas State, a Sun Belt squad coming off an 8-5 campaign, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in the Liberty Bowl.

William Hill lists the Tigers as 18.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Arkansas State odds. The over-under for total points is set at 74, up three points from the opening line. Before making any Arkansas State vs. Memphis picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State spread: Memphis -18.5

Memphis vs. Arkansas State over-under: 74 points

Memphis vs. Arkansas State money line: Memphis -1000, Arkansas State +650

MEM: QB Brady White finished 9th in the FBS last season with 4,014 passing yards

ASU: Went 5-1 in its last six games in 2019

Why Arkansas State can cover

Memphis lost a huge piece of its offense when running back Kenneth Gainwell decided to opt out of this season. The Tigers were already needing playmakers to step up in place of the versatile Antonio Gibson, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Gainwell's absence should help simplify Arkansas State's defensive plan.

And, offensively, the Red Wolves have some quality options at quarterback in co-starters Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher. Blake Anderson's squad picked up eight wins last year and the Red Wolves' only loss by more than 17 points was to then-No. 3 Georgia. With a balanced offensive attack, the Red Wolves have a great chance to keep this game at least within a couple scores.

Why Memphis can cover

Even so, the Red Wolves aren't a lock to cover the Memphis vs. Arkansas State spread. White is one of the best returning quarterbacks in college football. And even as he adjusts to a new head coach and some new skill players, he's still coming off a 4,000-yard passing campaign in 2019 and has NFL upside. He still has one of his favorite targets at receiver in Damonte Coxie, who had 76 catches for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The Tigers also return several important pieces defensively. Former Colorado head coach Mike McIntyre is running that side of that ball, and he brings plenty of experience, especially to the secondary. Memphis is also no stranger to blowing teams out after winning five games in 2019 by 20 points or more.

How to make Memphis vs. Arkansas State picks

