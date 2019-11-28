Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

In what may be a preview of next week's AAC Championship Game, the No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats take on the No. 18 Memphis Tigers at the Liberty Bowl on Friday. The Bearcats (10-1) have already clinched the AAC East with a 7-0 record and hold a two-game lead over second-place Central Florida. The Tigers (10-1), who are tied for the AAC West lead with Navy at 6-1, are 5-0 at home in 2019. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Bearcats have won three out of the last five games in the series played at Memphis. The Tigers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Memphis picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. Memphis. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Memphis:

Cincinnati vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -11.5

Cincinnati vs. Memphis over-under: 57.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Memphis money line: Cincinnati +350, Memphis -460

CIN: Averaging 179.5 rushing yards per game

MEM: Averaging 42.2 points per game

The model knows Memphis needs to win to clinch its third straight appearance in the American Athletic Conference title game. The Tigers lost 62-55 in two overtimes to Central Florida in the 2017 championship before losing to UCF 56-41 in last year's game. Memphis, which leads the all-time series 21-13, has beaten the Bearcats three straight times, including a 34-7 victory in the last meeting on Nov. 18, 2016.

Junior quarterback Brady White has had a strong season for the Tigers and already thrown for more than 3,000 yards. White has completed 204-of-304 passes for 3,074 yards and 30 touchdowns. Two weeks ago at Houston, he went off for five touchdowns.

But just because the Tigers have dominated the series does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread on Friday.

That's because the Bearcats have won nine in a row after suffering their only loss of the season, a 42-0 decision to Ohio State on Sept. 7. Prior to winning the East Division this season, the last time Cincinnati won the AAC title was in 2014 when it tied with Memphis and Central Florida for first in a one-division league. This is the Bearcats' second winning season in a row and, since 2007, Cincinnati has won 10-plus games seven times.

Offensively, junior running back Michael Warren II has been a beast to stop and is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season. He has carried 196 times for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns and has five games with 100 yards rushing or more.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. Memphis spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.

