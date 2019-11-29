Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

The No. 18 Memphis Tigers will look to seal the AAC West Division crown when they host the No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday. The Tigers (10-1), who tied for first in the division last season with Houston and Tulane at 5-3 and was 8-6 overall, are 11-1 at home the past two years, while the Bearcats (10-1), who placed third at 6-2 and were 11-2 overall in 2018, are 8-3 on the road since the start of the 2018 season. Kickoff from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati, which beat Virginia Tech 35-31 in last year's Military Bowl, is 25-11 under third-year coach Luke Fickell. The Tigers are favored by 13 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Memphis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Cincinnati vs. Memphis picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. Memphis. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Memphis:

Cincinnati vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -13

Cincinnati vs. Memphis over-under: 58.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Memphis money line: Cincinnati +376, Memphis -504

CIN: Averaging 179.5 rushing yards per game

MEM: Averaging 42.2 points per game

Memphis, which has won five in a row since a 30-28 loss at Temple on Oct. 12, has won seven of the past 10 games in the series against Cincinnati and has put together six straight winning seasons. The Tigers are 36-15 under fourth-year coach Mike Norvell. Memphis is also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after allowing fewer than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

Helping power the Tigers' potent offense is freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell, who has rushed 189 times for 1,294 yards (6.8 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has also caught 38 passes for 472 yards and three TDs. Gainwell is coming off a 14-carry, 128-yard game against South Florida, averaging 9.1 yards a run.

But just because the Tigers have dominated the series does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread on Friday.

That's because the Bearcats have won nine in a row after suffering their only loss of the season, a 42-0 decision to Ohio State on Sept. 7. Prior to winning the East Division this season, the last time Cincinnati won the AAC title was in 2014 when it tied with Memphis and Central Florida for first in a one-division league. This is the Bearcats' second winning season in a row and, since 2007, Cincinnati has won 10-plus games seven times.

Offensively, junior running back Michael Warren II has been tough to stop and is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season. He has carried 196 times for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns and has five games with 100 yards rushing or more.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. Memphis spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.

