Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 2-3; Memphis 4-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 7 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Memphis is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers made easy work of the Temple Owls this past Saturday and carried off a 24-3 victory. The score was close at the half, but Memphis pulled away in the second half with 24 points. No one had a standout game offensively for Memphis, but they got scores from RB Brandon Thomas and TE Caden Prieskorn.

Meanwhile, Houston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Tulane Green Wave last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. The matchup was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but Houston was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from WR Nathaniel Dell, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Clayton Tune, who passed for two TDs and 208 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 56 yards on the ground.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Tigers going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Memphis is now 4-1 while the Cougars sit at 2-3. Memphis is 3-0 after wins this year, and Houston is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last seven games against Houston.