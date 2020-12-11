The Houston Cougars and the Memphis Tigers are set to square off in an American Athletic Conference matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is 6-3 overall and 5-0 at home, while the Cougars are 3-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. The two programs have met 28 times previously with Houston holding a 15-13 edge in the all-time series.

However, the Tigers have won the last four in a row and covered in all four of those contests. The Cougars are favored by five-points in the latest Memphis vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Houston vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 50-31 on all top-rated picks through 14 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning $700. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Memphis vs. Houston:

Memphis vs. Houston spread: Memphis +5

Memphis vs. Houston over-under: 62.5 points

Memphis vs. Houston money line: Memphis +170, Houston -140

Latest Odds: Tigers +5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Memphis

The Tigers came up short against the Tulane Green Wave last week, falling 35-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Memphis, but the Tigers got scores from WR Calvin Austin III, TE Sean Dykes, and WR Tahj Washington. One of the most thrilling moments was Austin III's 59-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

The Memphis offense is still one of the most prolific in the country, averaging 468.1 yards and 31.8 points per game. Quarterback Brady White has thrown for 2,850 yards and 26 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Austin has been his top target with 53 catches for 951 yards and nine touchdowns.

What you need to know about Houston

Meanwhile, Houston was completely in charge four weeks ago, breezing past the South Florida Bulls 56-21 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0. QB Clayton Tune went off for Houston as he passed for three TDs and 165 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 120 yards. The Cougars have been plus-6 in turnover margin this season and winning that battle could be key on Saturday.

Houston's win lifted the Cougars to 3-3, while Memphis' loss dropped the Tigers down to 6-3. Memphis' offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Houston defensive front that amassed four sacks against South Florida, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How to make Memphis vs. Houston picks

The model has simulated Memphis vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Houston? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.