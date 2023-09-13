The Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers kick off their American Athletic Conference schedule when they meet at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Thursday. The Midshipmen (1-1), who are coming off a 24-0 win over Wagner last Saturday, are looking to improve to 1-3 on Thursday night in AAC matchups. The Tigers (2-0), who crushed Arkansas State 37-3 on Saturday, have 52 home wins since 2014, fourth-best in the country. Memphis trails just Alabama (60), Clemson (60), and Ohio State (56) during that stretch.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Memphis odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Memphis vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Navy vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -14.5

Navy vs. Memphis over/under: 47 points

Navy vs. Memphis money line: Navy +456, Memphis -636

NAV: The Midshipmen are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games

MEM: The Tigers have hit the first half under team total in seven of their last nine games

Why Memphis can cover

Junior quarterback Seth Henigan is off to a solid start to the season. He has completed 48-of-65 passes (73.8%) for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice but has a rating of 162. In an opening game 56-14 win over Bethune-Cookman, he passed for 334 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. In three seasons with the Tigers, he has thrown for 7,466 yards and 51 touchdowns against just 18 interceptions.

Among his top targets is senior wide receiver Tauskie Dove. He has four receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown, including a long of 54 yards. Dove is in his first season at Memphis after spending the previous four seasons at Missouri. For his career, the dependable receiver has 90 catches for 1,288 yards (14.3 average) and four touchdowns.

Why Navy can cover

Among Navy's top weapons is senior quarterback Tai Lavatai. In last week's win over Wagner, he threw for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-13 passing, while rushing for 65 yards on 16 carries. In three seasons with the Midshipmen, Lavatai has completed 87-of-171 passes for 1,440 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has carried 311 times for 768 yards and 12 TDs.

Also helping lead the offense is fullback Daba Fofana. The junior has carried 23 times for 90 yards and a score, which came last week against Wagner. Last season, he was a big part of the offense as well, rushing 186 times for 769 yards and six TDs. In a 53-21 win over Tulsa last October, he carried 21 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns, including a long run of 47 yards.

How to make Navy vs. Memphis picks

