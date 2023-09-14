The Memphis Tigers will look to stay perfect on the season when they battle the Navy Midshipmen in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Thursday. The Tigers (2-0) have won the last four meetings with Navy, including a 37-13 win last season in Annapolis, Md. The Midshipmen (1-1), who opened the season with a 42-3 loss against Notre Dame in Ireland, rebounded to post a 24-0 win over Wagner on Saturday. Navy is looking for its first win over Memphis since defeating the Tigers 22-21 in 2018.

Kickoff from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Memphis is averaging 46.5 points per game this season, 14th-best in the nation, while Navy is averaging 13.5 points, 124th-best. The Tigers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Navy vs. Memphis odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Memphis vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Memphis and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -14

Navy vs. Memphis over/under: 46.5 points

Navy vs. Memphis money line: Navy +443, Memphis -619

NAV: The Midshipmen are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games

MEM: The Tigers have hit the first half under team total in seven of their last nine games

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers are led by record-setting quarterback Seth Henigan. In just 24 career games, he already ranks fifth all-time at Memphis in attempts (839), completions (521), yards (6,893) and touchdown passes (47). In 2022, Henigen completed 286 of 446 passes for 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. At age 20, he will be the youngest third-year starting quarterback in the FBS in 2023.

Memphis has done a great job avoiding penalties this season. The Tigers were ranked fifth in the nation in total penalties (53) and sixth in fewest per game (4.08) in 2022. Memphis was also ranked eighth in the nation in fewest penalty yards per game (36.85), and 10th in fewest penalty yards (479). The Tigers were not flagged for any penalties at No. 25 Tulane on Oct. 22, 2022, marking the first time since 2020 the team accomplished that feat. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Navy can cover

Among Navy's top weapons is senior quarterback Tai Lavatai. In last week's win over Wagner, he threw for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-13 passing, while rushing for 65 yards on 16 carries. In three seasons with the Midshipmen, Lavatai has completed 87-of-171 passes for 1,440 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has carried 311 times for 768 yards and 12 TDs.

Also helping lead the offense is fullback Daba Fofana. The junior has carried 23 times for 90 yards and a score, which came last week against Wagner. Last season, he was a big part of the offense as well, rushing 186 times for 769 yards and six TDs. In a 53-21 win over Tulsa last October, he carried 21 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns, including a long run of 47 yards. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

