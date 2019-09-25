Memphis vs. Navy odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 run

We could see a shootout when unbeaten Navy (2-0) and Memphis (3-0) face off with the top spot in the American Athletic Conference West and a potential national ranking on the line Thursday night. Both teams have high-powered offenses and had an extra week to prepare, as each is coming off an open date. The Tigers led their matchup last season 21-9 in the fourth quarter before the Midshipmen rallied to win 22-21. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 10.5 in the latest Memphis vs. Navy odds, while the over-under is 56. Before you make your Navy vs. Memphis picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model knows Memphis' offense, which is averaging 489.7 yards and 37.3 points per game, is led by junior quarterback Brady White, who has thrown for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He is 16th in the nation in passing efficiency at 173.40. Junior Damonte Coxie has been the biggest beneficiary of the high-powered attack, with 15 receptions for 237 yards. Freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell has emerged to lead the team in rushing at 307 yards, averaging 6.4 per carry. He went for 145 yards on just 16 attempts in the team's last game, a 42-6 rout of South Alabama. The Tigers went 5-1 against the spread last season as home favorites and are 6-1 in their last seven conference games.

First-team All-AAC linebacker Bryce Huff leads the way on defense for the Tigers, who earned 42 votes in this week's Associated Press poll and could enter the top 25 with a statement win.

But just because the Tigers can put up big yardage and points doesn't mean they'll cover the Memphis vs. Navy spread on Thursday night.

Navy has a potent offense of its own, averaging more points (43.5) and yards (499.5) per game than the Tigers. The Midshipmen lead the nation in rushing at 371.5 yards per game, led by quarterback Malcolm Perry who has 185 yards and five touchdowns. He has added 254 passing yards on just 11 completions in the option.

Fullback Nelson Smith is the primary hand-off option and has rushed for 148 yards, while receivers CJ Williams (102), Tazh Maloy (70), and Myles Fells (55) also are involved in the attack. With defenses selling out on the run, big plays are available, as Williams, Keoni-Kordell Makekau and Mychal Cooper have combined for seven receptions for 221 yards (31.6-yard average).

The Midshipmen's defense has allowed just 17 points over two games. The unit has three sacks and eight passes defended. The Midshipmen are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four head-to-head meetings and 4-0 against the number in the past four conference games.

