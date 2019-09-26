Memphis vs. Navy odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 42-18 run

Expect a back-and-forth affair when 2-0 Navy visits 3-0 Memphis on Thursday in a critical American Athletic Conference West matchup. Both teams boast powerful offenses, with Navy relying on the run and Memphis preferring the pass. They have had an extra week to devise game plans, with both teams coming off byes. Either team could break into the Associated Press rankings with a victory, so both schools will be highly-motivated in the national spotlight. The Tigers led 21-9 in the fourth quarter in last season's meeting before the Midshipmen rallied for a dramatic 22-21 victory. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium near Downtown Memphis. The Tigers are favored by 10.5 in the latest Memphis vs. Navy odds, while the over-under is 54.5, up a half-point from the opener. Before you make your Navy vs. Memphis picks, you need to listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Memphis vs. Navy. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it's also locked in an against the spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Junior quarterback Brady White leads Memphis' offense, which is averaging 489.7 yards per game. He has 718 passing yards and five touchdowns and is ranked 16th in the nation in passing efficiency (173.40). Junior Damonte Coxie has 15 receptions for 237 yards, while freshman Kenneth Gainwell has broken out, running for 145 yards on 16 carries in a win against South Alabama and posting 307 yards through his first three games. Kylan Watkins ran for 113 yards against South Alabama and is averaging 7.0 yards per carry this season. The Tigers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games and were 5-1 against the number last season as home favorites.

The Tigers earned 42 votes in this week's Associated Press poll and could enter the top 25 with a victory on Thursday, so they'll be highly motivated to come out strong. A defense led by Bryce Huff is allowing just 110 passing yards and 13.3 points and per game.

But just because the Tigers can put up big yardage and points doesn't mean they'll cover the Memphis vs. Navy spread on Thursday night.

Navy's option attack is hitting on all cylinders, and the Midshipmen are averaging 43.5 points and 499.5 yards per game. Quarterback Malcolm Perry (185 yards, five touchdowns) leads a Midshipmen rushing attack that tops the nation at 371.5 yards per game. Perry also has 254 passing yards on just 11 completions.

Fullback Nelson Smith is the featured running back, rushing for 148 yards. Navy also gets multiple receivers involved in the option, with CJ Williams (102 yards) and Tazh Maloy (70) contributing, among several others. With defenses keying on one dimension, Perry has hit several big plays through the air. Williams, Keoni-Kordell Makekau and Mychal Cooper have combined for seven receptions for 221 yards (31.6-yard average).

The Midshipmen's defense has allowed an average of just 8.5 points. Linebacker Diego Fagot (14 tackles) and safety Elan Nash (13) are the stoppers. Navy has three sacks, eight passes defended and allows only 74.0 rushing yards per game. The Midshipmen have covered the spread in the past four conference games and covered a 7.5-point spread against East Carolina in their only other FBS game this season.

So who wins Navy vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Memphis spread to back Thursday, all from the advanced simulation on a 42-18 run, and find out.