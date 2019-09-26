Memphis vs. Navy odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top-rated model on 42-18 run

There's only one game on the Thursday night college football schedule, but it will have a major impact on the American Athletic Conference standings and could launch one side into the Top 25. The Memphis Tigers (3-0) host the Navy Midshipmen (2-0) at the Liberty Bowl for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Contrasting styles will be on display, as the Midshipmen will look to utilize their triple-option attack to pile up rushing yards, while Memphis has leaned on its precision air attack. The Tigers have completed 74.1 percent of their passes this year, ranking first in the AAC in that category. They're also fourth overall in passing yards per game (262.7). The Tigers are listed as 11-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Navy odds, while the over-under is set at 54.5, up a half-point from the opening line. Before locking in any Memphis vs. Navy picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has considered that Memphis quarterback Brady White has been playing at an extremely high level through three games. He had a solid 2018 campaign, completing 62.8 percent of his passes, but he's pacing far better this season, completing 72.2 percent of his throws for 718 yards, five touchdowns and just two picks. The Arizona State transfer has also added a touchdown on the ground.

His accuracy will be critical in the matchup against a Navy squad that prefers to limit possessions and keep the clock running with its potent ground game. The Midshipmen have recorded just one interception this season, so if White can continue to avoid mistakes, keep Memphis on the field and get a lead, Navy will have a hard time playing the style it wants.

But just because the Tigers can put up big yardage and points doesn't mean they'll cover the Memphis vs. Navy spread on Thursday night.

Navy's option attack is hitting on all cylinders, and the Midshipmen are averaging 43.5 points and 499.5 yards per game. Quarterback Malcolm Perry (185 yards, five touchdowns) leads a Midshipmen rushing attack that tops the nation at 371.5 yards per game. Perry also has 254 passing yards on just 11 completions.

Fullback Nelson Smith is the featured running back, rushing for 148 yards. Navy also gets multiple receivers involved in the option, with CJ Williams (102 yards) and Tazh Maloy (70) contributing, among several others. With defenses keying on one dimension, Perry has hit several big plays through the air. Williams, Keoni-Kordell Makekau and Mychal Cooper have combined for seven receptions for 221 yards (31.6-yard average).

The Midshipmen's defense has allowed an average of just 8.5 points. Linebacker Diego Fagot (14 tackles) and safety Elan Nash (13) are the stoppers. Navy has three sacks, eight passes defended and allows only 74.0 rushing yards per game. The Midshipmen have covered the spread in the past four conference games and covered a 7.5-point spread against East Carolina in their only other FBS game this season.

