Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Memphis

Current Records: North Alabama 1-9; Memphis 5-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the North Alabama Lions at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Alabama will be looking to regain their footing.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home last week as they won 26-10. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Memphis' WR Javon Ivory looked sharp as he caught seven passes for one TD and 123 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Ivory has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Chris Howard delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles last week, falling 35-27.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36-point (!) margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

North Alabama's loss took them down to 1-9 while Memphis' win pulled them up to 5-5. Allowing an average of 39.80 points per game, the Lions haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 36-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 36-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.