The Memphis Tigers will look to get back into the win column when they battle the Rice Owls in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night. Memphis had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 44-36 loss at UTSA last Saturday, ending any College Football Playoff hopes for the Tigers. Rice upset Navy 24-10 last time out. The Owls (3-6, 2-3 AAC), who are tied for eighth in the conference, are 0-4 on the road this season. The Tigers (7-2, 3-2 AAC), who are fourth in the league, are 5-0 on their home field in 2024.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The Tigers are 8-point favorites in the latest Rice vs. Memphis odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before making any Memphis vs. Rice picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Memphis vs. Rice:

Rice vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -8



Rice vs. Memphis over/under: 51 points

Rice vs. Memphis money line: Memphis -317, Rice +253

RICE: The Owls have hit the game total under in nine of their last 13 games (+4.60 units)

MEM: The Tigers have hit the game total over in eight of their last 13 games (+2.50 units)

Why you should back Memphis

Senior quarterback Seth Henigan leads the Tigers' offense. He has completed 232 of 357 passes (65%) for 2,532 yards and 16 touchdowns with just five interceptions and a rating of 136.5. He has also rushed for one touchdown. In the loss at UTSA on Saturday, he completed 35 of 52 passes (67.3%) for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-44 loss at Navy on Sept. 21.

Senior running back Mario Anderson Jr. is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season, after finishing with 707 yards last season. This year, he leads the Tigers with 148 carries for 833 yards (5.6 average) and 14 touchdowns. He has five games of 100 or more yards rushing, including a monster performance in a 52-44 win against North Texas on Oct. 19. In that game, he carried 22 times for 183 yards (8.3 average) and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Rice

Junior quarterback E.J. Warner has been solid for the Owls after spending his first two seasons at Temple. He has completed 188 of 303 passes (62%) for 1,812 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 117.7 rating. In three collegiate seasons, he has passed for 7,916 yards, 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions for a 124.3 rating. In a 29-27 win over UTSA on Oct. 12, he completed 25 of 39 passes (64.1%) for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another.

Senior wide receiver Matt Sykes is among the leaders in the passing attack. He has caught 49 passes for 569 yards (11.6 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Navy on Saturday, he caught eight passes for 93 yards (11.6 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 63 combined points.



