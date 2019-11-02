Memphis vs. SMU: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming, time, odds, prediction, pick

Raise your hand if you predicted before the season started that Saturday's game between between No. 24 Memphis and No. 15 SMU would be such a big deal. And now put your hand down because, you are probably lying! It's strange to think about, but it's the truth. This is one of the biggest games of the weekend in college football, and could decide which of these two teams not only wins the AAC West Division, but could launch one of them to a New Year's Six berth.

Memphis' lone hiccup on the season came on the road at Temple three weeks ago and only fell by two points. They are coming off a tight game against Tulsa last week where they needed a missed field goal to get by. SMU needed its own bit of help to get past Houston 10 days ago on the road.

What should fans expect from this wild AAC showdown in Memphis? Let's take a closer look at both teams in this matchup and make some expert picks, straight up and against the spread.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Memphis: At the risk of drawing a grammatical reprimand from UCLA coach Chip Kelly, Memphis controls its own destiny. The Tigers are 3-1 in conference play, but one of those three wins has come against Navy. That means if the Tigers beat SMU on Saturday night, they'll have the divisional tiebreaker over both of their closest competitors within the AAC West.

SMU: With Appalachian State losing at home to Georgia Southern on Thursday night, SMU is the lone remaining undefeated team in the Group of Five conferences. That means the Mustangs are in the driver's seat for the New Year's Six berth, but in order to finish there, they have to win this game, and then the AAC. This will also be the team's introduction to a national audience as they've mostly flown under the radar this season. Will the Mustangs be able to handle the additional pressure?

Game prediction, picks

SMU has the better record in this matchup, but if you look past the records and at how these teams have played, there's an argument to be made that Memphis has been the better football team this season. That's not a knock on SMU, but Memphis has played well. It's just made the mistake of losing a game. This should be a terrific contest, but in the end, I'm giving Memphis the edge thanks to what should be an electric home atmosphere in the Liberty Bowl. Plus, the status of SMU leading receiver Reggie Roberson is up in the air, and if he misses this game it will have an impact on the SMU offense, as he is its best big-play threat. Pick: Memphis (-4.5)

