Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the SMU Mustangs and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is 3-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Memphis is 1-0 overall and playing its first road game of the season. It's the 13th time the two programs have gone head-to-head and Memphis has ridden a six-game winning streak to a 9-3 record in the series.

Memphis is 5-0-1 against the spread during that winning streak, but SMU did push last season as six-point underdogs in a 54-48 loss. The Tigers are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Memphis vs. SMU odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 74.5.

Memphis vs. SMU spread: Memphis -2.5

Memphis vs. SMU over-under: 74.5 points

Memphis vs. SMU money line: SMU +110, Memphis -130

What you need to know about SMU

The Mustangs ran circles around the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last Saturday, and the extra yardage (424 yards vs. 192 yards) paid off. SMU was fully in charge, breezing past Stephen F. Austin 50-7 at home. Among those leading the charge for the Mustangs was RB Ulysses Bentley IV, who rushed for two touchdowns and 104 yards on six carries.

Bentley has now rushed for 380 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, while lead back T.J. McDaniel has also rushed for 293 yards and a score. With quarterback Shane Buechele leading the way, the Mustangs have averaged 562 yards of total offense per game.

What you need to know about Memphis

The Tigers took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves three weeks ago, winning 37-24. Memphis QB Brady White was slinging it as he passed for four touchdowns and 275 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis was ninth best in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 65. But the Mustangs were even better: SMU ranked seventh in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the year with 70 overall.

