Memphis vs. SMU odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 9-4 on Tigers, Mustangs games

A pivotal AAC showdown highlights the Week 12 college football schedule Friday at 9 p.m. ET as the Memphis Tigers visit the SMU Mustangs. Southern Methodist (5-5) is hoping to keep its grip on first place in the West Division, while the Tigers (6-4) seek their third straight win after becoming bowl-eligible last week. SMU used an upset of Houston to vault into first place in the West and can earn a berth in the AAC title game by winning its final two regular-season contests, while a pair of one-point losses has hampered the division race for Memphis. The Tigers are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 73 in the latest Memphis vs. SMU odds. Before you make any Memphis vs. SMU picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former college football running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons ever since. Hunt is having another solid season for SportsLine members. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of AAC programs and boasts an impressive 9-4 record on picks involving Memphis or SMU over the past two seasons.

In Week 3, Hunt told SportsLine members that Memphis' high-powered offense would overwhelm Georgia State and recommended backing the Tigers as four-touchdown favorites. The result: They rolled to a 59-22 victory, and anyone who followed Hunt's advice picked up an easy winner.

Now, Hunt has studied Southern Methodist vs. Memphis from every possible angle and released a strong point-spread pick that's only available at SportsLine.

Hunt knows both teams should be at maximum motivation for a game that will heavily influence both the ACC title race and bowl consideration. The Tigers already have qualified for a bowl, but can raise their profile by finishing their season on a high note.

Last week, Memphis took care of business early in a 47-21 rout of Tulsa. The Tigers negated any hope of an upset on the part of the Golden Hurricane by jumping to a 27-0 halftime lead with five scoring drives. Darrell Henderson rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers posted season highs with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

But their strong form doesn't guarantee a cover against an SMU team that has emerged as an unlikely contender under first-year coach Sonny Dykes.

The Mustangs lost their first three games against a tough nonconference slate by an average of 26 points, but they have won five of seven since. The signature win came in a 45-31 upset of front-runner Houston two weeks ago as two-touchdown home underdogs. They racked up 514 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers in dismantling the Cougars.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. Hunt has scoured every aspect of this matchup and unearthed the critical x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing at SportsLine.



Who covers Memphis-SMU? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Friday, from an accomplished handicapper who's hitting nearly 70 percent of his picks involving these teams.