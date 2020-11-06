Who's Playing

South Florida @ Memphis

Current Records: South Florida 1-5; Memphis 3-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial after a week off. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

South Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-13 punch to the gut against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 42-13 by the third quarter. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of QB Noah Johnson, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 150 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Memphis took a serious blow against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week, falling 49-10. The losing side was boosted by WR Tahj Washington, who caught two passes for one TD and 104 yards. Brady White's 92-yard touchdown toss to Washington in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

South Florida have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put South Florida at 1-5 and the Tigers at 3-2. The Bulls are 0-4 after losses this year, Memphis 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 18-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won two out of their last three games against South Florida.