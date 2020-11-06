The South Florida Bulls and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl Memorial. Memphis is 3-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Bulls are 1-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. Memphis is 11-0 in its last 11 home games, while USF is 1-5 in its last six games on the road. Saturday's contest marks the 11th all-time meeting between these two schools.

Memphis holds a 6-4 edge all-time but South Florida holds a 2-1-1 edge against the spread in the last four matchups. The Tigers are favored by 18-points in the latest Memphis vs. South Florida odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 64.5. Before entering any South Florida vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Memphis vs. USF:

Memphis vs. USF spread: Memphis -18

Memphis vs. USF over-under: 64.5 points

Memphis vs. USF money line: Memphis -900, South Florida +600

What you need to know about Memphis

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 49-10 bruising that Memphis suffered against the Cincinnati Bearcats last Saturday. Memphis was down 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Tahj Washington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught two passes for one TD and 104 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Washington's 92-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

The loss was Memphis' first time being held under 400 yards of total offense since Sept. 26, 2019. It was also the fourth game in a row where the Memphis defense allowed at least 500 yards. First-year head coach Ryan Silverfield will have to plug holes on both sides of the ship to get back on track on Saturday.

What you need to know about South Florida

Meanwhile, the Bulls found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 42-13 punch to the gut against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Friday. QB Noah Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for South Florida and threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 150 yards passing. Bulls running back Johnny Ford had only 19 yards on nine touches a week after putting up a season-high 122 yards from scrimmage and a score in a loss to Temple. South Florida will need to get Ford going to have a chance on Saturday.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Tigers come into the game boasting the 11th most passing yards per game per game in the nation at 338.2. But the Bulls rank 21st in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 183.8 on average.

How to make Memphis vs. South Florida picks

