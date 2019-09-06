Memphis vs. Southern U. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Southern U. (away)

Current Records: Memphis 1-0-0; Southern U. 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Memphis 8-6-0; Southern U. 7-4-0;

What to Know

Memphis will take on Southern U. at noon on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. Memphis will be home again for the second contest in a row.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between them and Ole Miss, but the 65-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Tigers managed a 15-10 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to RB Patrick Taylor Jr., who rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, Southern U. had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Southern U. didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 28-34 to McNeese State last week.

Memphis' win lifted them to 1-0 while Southern U.'s defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Southern U. bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial, Tennessee TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.40

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.