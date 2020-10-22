Who's Playing

Temple @ No. 17 Memphis

Current Records: Temple 1-1; Memphis 2-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET Oct. 24 at Liberty Bowl Memorial. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Tigers and the UCF Knights were playing football. On Saturday, Memphis won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by UCF 50-49. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-14 deficit. QB Brady White had a dynamite game for Memphis; he passed for six TDs and 486 yards on 50 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards.

Speaking of close games: Temple squeaked by the South Florida Bulls by less than a field goal, winning 39-37. Temple's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Anthony Russo, who passed for four TDs and 270 yards on 42 attempts, and WR Jadan Blue, who snatched two receiving TDs. Blue hadn't helped his team much against the Navy Midshipmen last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Against the spread, they have been house darlings this year with a chancy 0-2 ATS record.

Memphis was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they fell 30-28 to the Owls. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis,, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis,, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Temple have won two out of their last three games against Memphis.