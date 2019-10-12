Memphis vs. Temple odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The 23rd-ranked Memphis Tigers can take a huge step on Saturday toward reaching their goal of winning the AAC when they square off against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Tigers (5-0, 21-0) enter Saturday's showdown tied with Tulane and SMU atop the American West standings. A victory over the Owls would open the path for Memphis to reach the AAC Championship Game for the third consecutive season. Temple, meanwhile, has won four of its fist five games to open the season and will be facing its biggest test of the year on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Temple odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before you make any Memphis vs. Temple picks of your own, make sure you check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Last week, Temple had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-17 win over East Carolina, marking the second straight time the Owls knocked off the Pirates. The Owls are led by quarterback Anthony Russo, who has thrown for almost 1,300 yards on the season. Running back Re'mahn Davis has 503 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Meanwhile, the model has taken into account that Memphis features one of the nation's most explosive offenses. In fact, the Tigers are averaging 461 yards of offense per game, which ranks 29th in the country. The Memphis offense relies heavily on its ground game, which is averaging over 210 yards per game.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell has led the way for the Tigers. The 5'10" running back is averaging 8.2 yards per carry and he's racked up 620 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns already this season. Now, Gainwell and the Tigers' ground game will look to exploit a Temple defense that was gashed on the ground for 217 yards and four touchdowns earlier this season against Buffalo.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Temple rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. As for Memphis, it enters the matchup with only 146.20 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation.

