The Temple Owls will try to spring a large upset when they face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Temple bounced back from a loss to Rutgers with a 28-0 win over UMass last week. Memphis is looking to extend its three-game winning streak which has followed its season-opening loss to Mississippi State.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Tigers are favored by 19 points in the latest Memphis vs. Temple odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5.

Here are several college football odds for Temple vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. Temple spread: Memphis -19

Memphis vs. Temple over/under: 50.5 points

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis has been rolling offensively since losing to Mississippi State in a tough road matchup to open the season. The Tigers have scored at least 37 points in three consecutive games, winning all three of those contests. Their defense gave them a scoring boost last week, turning a pair of interceptions into touchdowns in a 44-34 win.

Sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan has completed 66.9% of his passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing just one interception this season. Running backs Brandon Thomas, Jevyon Ducker and Asa Martin have all averaged at least 4.2 yards per carry, so the Tigers have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They have gone 18-2 in their last 20 home games and are facing a Temple team that has failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive conference games.

Why Temple can cover

Temple might not have a pretty record coming into this game, but it has been playing better than expected since losing to Duke in its season opener. The Owls covered the spread in double-digit wins over Lafayette and UMass, while also covering as 18-point underdogs in a near upset win over Rutgers. They are in a similar situation on Saturday afternoon, so they are not going to be intimidated.

This is a potential trap game for Memphis, as it is playing at home for the third consecutive week and has a massive showdown against Houston coming up next week. The Tigers will likely start looking ahead to that game, which will leave the backdoor open for Temple to cover late in this game. Temple has covered the spread in seven straight games in this head-to-head series, including an outright upset as an 11-point underdog last year.

How to make Memphis vs. Temple picks

The model has simulated Temple vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total.

So who wins Memphis vs. Temple? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Temple vs. Memphis spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.