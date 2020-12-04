An American Athletic battle is on tap Saturday between the Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers at noon ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is 5-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Memphis is 6-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Tigers are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 meetings against Tulane.

The home team is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams. The Green Wave are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Tulane vs. Memphis odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 63.

Memphis vs. Tulane spread: Green Wave -2.5

Memphis vs. Tulane over-under: 63 points

Memphis vs. Tulane money line: Green Wave -135, Tigers +115

What you need to know about Memphis

The visiting Tigers have come from behind in five of their wins. That includes a 10-7 victory at Navy last week, as Memphis kicked a tie-breaking field goal early in the fourth quarter and the defense held up. Memphis is still eligible to win an AAC title, though the Tigers will need quite a bit of help to get there.

Quarterback Brady White has passed for 2,602 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions. His leading target is Calvin Austin III, who has caught 48 balls for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Memphis rolls up 488.1 offensive yards, including 325.3 through the air.

What you need to know about Tulane

The Green Wave's pass defense is stellar, leading the AAC with 33 sacks. Tulane racked up seven sacks when it beat the Tigers 40-24 in 2018, the teams' last meeting in New Orleans. That was the Green Wave's only victory in the series' 13 meetings. Memphis won at home last season, 47-17.

Tulane hasn't played since a 30-24 double-OT loss at Tulsa on Nov. 19. Running back Stephon Huderson has 654 rushing yards on 108 carries and four touchdowns.

