Memphis vs. Tulane odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from advanced model that's 8-2

It's an AAC clash on Friday at 8 p.m. ET when the Tulane Green Wave host the Memphis Tigers. Coach Mike Norvell leads his visiting squad to New Orleans in search of its fourth victory of the season. Amid the blowout wins against inferior competition, Memphis dropped a 22-21 heartbreaker at Navy for its lone loss. Tulane, playing in its conference-opener, is hoping to bounce back from a 49-6 drubbing at the hands of Ohio State. Memphis opened as a 13-point favorite and now is laying 14. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 65.5. Before you make any Memphis vs. Tulane picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows the Tigers have beaten up on lesser foes by a combined score of 198-93. Memphis quarterback Brady White is off to a sensational start. The junior is completing 72.2 percent of his attempts and has racked up over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown five touchdown passes in a game this season.

But Memphis' offense is more than just White. Running back Darrell Henderson is running defenses ragged with his speed and size. At 5-feet-9 and 200 pounds, he can duck under linebackers while outrunning defensive backs. For the season, he's averaging nearly 12 yards per carry and has amassed 709 rushing yards and eight touchdowns -- including a long from 78 yards out.

But just because Memphis has been on fire so far doesn't mean it can cover on Friday on the road. The Green Wave have an ace in the hole in powerful running back Corey Dauphine. The junior rusher has collected 289 yards on just 25 attempts -- an average of 11.6 yards per carry. He has found pay dirt three times, including a long of 69 yards.

Against the Buckeyes, Dauphine was one of the few Green Wave players to have an effective game, rushing for 53 yards against a rugged defense. Darius Bradwell gets plenty of ground-game touches as well. He picked up 31 yards Saturday and scored the lone Tulane touchdown.

