Who's Playing

UCF @ No. 17 Memphis

Current Records: UCF 2-1; Memphis 1-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights are 4-0 against the Memphis Tigers since September of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Knights' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Memphis at 3:30 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial. If the game is anything like UCF's 56-41 victory from their previous meeting December of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

UCF was hampered by 134 penalty yards against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago. UCF took a 34-26 hit to the loss column. They were up 16-2 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Dillon Gabriel, who passed for one TD and 330 yards on 51 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Memphis had to settle for a 30-27 defeat against the SMU Mustangs two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for the Tigers, but they got scores from WR Calvin Austin III, TE Sean Dykes, and WR Tahj Washington. QB Brady White ended the contest strong with a streak of 13 complete passes.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. With a combined 1,,040 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis,, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis,, Tennessee TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF have won all of the games they've played against Memphis in the last six years.