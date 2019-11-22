Memphis vs. USF odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the South Florida Bulls and the No. 18 Memphis Tigers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is 4-5 overall and 2-4 at home, while Memphis is 9-1 overall and 4-1 on the road. It's the 10th all-time meeting between the two programs with South Florida holding the narrow 5-4 edge overall. Both teams have been solid against the spread this year, with Memphis holding a 6-3-1 mark against the number while South Florida is 6-4. The Tigers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. USF odds, while the over-under is set at 59.5. Before entering any Memphis vs. South Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Florida might have drawn first blood against Cincinnati last week, but the Bearcats picked up the 20-17. No one had a big game offensively for South Florida, but they got scores from tight end Mitchell Wilcox and running back Trevon Sands. Charlie Strong's defense nearly earned the Bulls the upset, as they limited the Bearcats to just 278 yards of offense and just 78 yards on 18 pass attempts. The USF defense is allowing just 15 points per game over the last month and that unit flies around as a team. The Bulls have 10 players on the roster with at least four tackles for loss this season.

Meanwhile, Memphis ran circles around Houston, and the extra yardage (528 vs. 240) paid off. The Tigers captured a comfortable 45-27 victory. Quarterback Brady White had a stellar game for Memphis as he passed for 341 yards and five touchdowns on 33 attempts. White and Kenneth Gainwell give Memphis two superstars on offense. White has thrown for 2,852 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions while Gainwell has rushed for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 37 catches for 463 yards and three more scores through the air.

