Memphis vs. Wake Forest, Birmingham Bowl: TV channel, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, spread

The 2018 Birmingham Bowl had a lot more excitement around it when first announced. Matching Memphis and Wake Forest was expected to feature a pair of college football's top talents in Tigers' running back Darrel Henderson and Deacons' wide receiver Greg Dortch. But Henderson has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft and is skipping to game to prepare while Dortch is battling a finger injury and is unsure for Saturday. While those absences -- or potential absences, in Wake Forest's case -- are disappointing, this bowl game should still be a lot of fun.

For one, these are two of the better offenses in college football. Memphis is tied for first in the country with 46 rushing touchdowns, more than half of which came from players not named Henderson. Similarly, Wake Forest has one of the ACC's finer receiving corps. There should still be plenty of points in the first game on Saturday's bowl slate. Here's what to watch for in this fun AAC-ACC matchup ...

Viewing information

Event: Birmingham Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Memphis: The Tigers will be without Henderson. Playing in his place will be a combination of Patrick Taylor Jr. and Tony Pollard. For as great as Henderson was this season -- he was a consensus All-American and averaged nearly nine yards per carry -- Taylor was also a 1,000-yard rusher and had only 36 fewer carries than Henderson (just under three fewer per game). Pollard, meanwhile, has been a venerable multi-tool player with 891 yards rushing and receiving this season. There's more than enough talent in the backfield for Memphis' high-powered offense to keep on humming. And given that Taylor and Pollard are expected to return next season, this will be a great preview of how coach Mike Norvell plans to balance their touches for 2019.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons also may be without their top offensive weapon. The status for Dortch is TBD after the redshirt sophomore injured his finger in the season-ending game against Duke. "He had kind of a finger injury in the Duke game that we didn't think, at the time, was that serious," coach Dave Clawson told reporters as bowl preparation got underway. If Dortch can play, though, he's one of the most versatile, dangerous players on the field. He was an All-ACC selection and led the conference with 1,750 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. If Dortch can't play, Alex Bachman (370 yards, six touchdowns) likely becomes the top target.

Game prediction, picks

It's possible both teams will need to overcome the losses of their best offensive weapons. Of the two, however, Memphis probably sees a smaller dropoff in production, if any. Taylor is a proven back and Pollard is an excellent complement -- not to mention Wake Forest was one of the worst teams in the ACC against the run this year (4.85 yards per attempt allowed, 29 touchdowns). The Tigers have also been a solid team as a favorite, covering about two-thirds of the time. The possibility for points and fun is still strong here, and Memphis has too much firepower. Pick: Memphis -4.5

