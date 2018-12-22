Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Tigers' Tony Pollard ties NCAA record with seventh kickoff return for TD
Pollard returned a kickoff 97 yards to put the Tigers up 28-10 over Wake Forest
The Birmingham Bowl between Memphis and Wake Forest promised to have plenty of points. The game did not, however, promise that all of those points would be on offense. In the second quarter of Saturday's game, Memphis running back/wide receiver Tony Pollard took a Demon Deacons kickoff return 97 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 28-10.
The return for a score is Pollard's first of the season, but the seventh in his career, tying him for first all-time in the NCAA record books. Houston's Tyron Carrier, Clemson's C.J. Spiller and San Diego State's Rashaad Penny also have seven. Since Pollard is a redshirt junior, he has one more year of eligibility to break the record. Pollard had four kickoff returns for a touchdown a season ago, which was tied for first nationally, and two as a redshirt freshman.
Pollard, along with Patrick Taylor Jr., is filling in for Darrell Henderson, who announced prior to the Birmingham Bowl that he would instead concentrate solely on the upcoming NFL Draft. Should Pollard return for his final season, as he is expected to do, he will return to college football as one of its more accomplished an exciting skill players.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Army vs Houston pick, live stream
Army is looking for its first 11-win season while Houston is trying to salvage a disappointing...
-
2018 Armed Forces Bowl odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Houston vs. Army 10,000 times.
-
Miami QB Perry could be suspended
Perry threw for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018
-
College football bowl odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
Memphis vs Wake Forest pick, live stream
One star player is out, another may be as well, but the Birmingham Bowl should still impre...
-
College football bowl picks, sims, bets
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times