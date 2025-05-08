There are many great entrances in college football, but few are as electric or as loud as Virginia Tech running out to Metallica's "Enter Sandman" for a big game (especially at night).

What started as a fan's choice between three songs -- "Enter Sandman," "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sirius" -- when Virginia Tech debuted its new video board in 2000 became an iconic tradition at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Eventually, fans started jumping up and down in unison as the thunderous intro kicks in, with 60,000-plus (most of whom weren't born when this song came out) belting out the lyrics as the Hokies run onto the field. The stadium's bounce has registered on local seismographs on multiple occasions.

Despite calls for Metallica to play a live intro or make its way to Blacksburg, the closest they've ever gotten to having the legendary band on site was a pre-recorded video before a 2011 game against Miami. That is until Wednesday night, when Metallica finally made its first appearance at Lane Stadium for a stop on their M72 World Tour.

During Wednesday's concert, Hokie fans made quite an impact as the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory showed a spike when Metallica began playing "Enter Sandman."

Setting off the Richter scale for a concert is quite a remarkable feat. As the video indicates, it seemed to be quite an incredible atmosphere with Metallica playing in Blacksburg.

We don't often see stadium tours hit college towns outside major metropolitan areas -- places like Blacksburg aren't exactly the easiest trip to make -- but Metallica's visit to Lane Stadium sold out quickly.