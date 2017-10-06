Miami at Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 2017 clash between Miami and Florida State is finally here. The originally scheduled date had to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Irma, and in the time since that announcement, the game now looks much different. Florida State lost at home to NC State and needed a late touchdown toss to escape Wake Forest and enters the game unranked and likely out of the ACC title and College Football Playoff hunt.

Miami returned from its long layoff with wins against Toledo and Duke, looking strong on offense with quarterback Malik Rosier and running back Mark Walton (403 rushing yards in three games) in the backfield. The Hurricanes are very much in the mix for the ACC title, but before conquering the division or the conference, Miami needs to snap the seven-game losing streak against Florida State.

Though one-sided since Jimbo Fisher took over as coach, the series has come down to the final moments in each of the last three years. Last year, at Miami, was perhaps the most heartbreaking for Miami fans. After scoring the game-tying touchdown on fourth down with 1:38 left to play, the extra point was blocked and Florida State held on for a 20-19 win.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Miami: With Virginia Tech's loss to Clemson, Miami could jump ahead of the Hokies in the ACC Coastal Division race by beating its toughest cross-division opponent. The Hurricanes put together a complete win against Duke on the road last week, finally getting stud wide receiver Ahmmon Richards back in the action and setting up shop in the Blue Devils' backfield (six sacks, 11 tackles for loss). Instead of going into Florida State week with all hype and expectations, there's a sense that we know what Miami is, and while there are areas of concern and room for improvement, the team that beat Duke 31-6 is good enough to beat Florida State on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State: There's just too many negative plays being made by this offense for Florida State to reach its potential. The penalties, mistakes and offensive line issues have made life tough for James Blackman and until they clean up their performance, the Seminoles will be relying on the raw athleticism of its skill position players to get yards and score points. Avoiding those negative plays, however, opens up an opportunity for Florida State to pick on Miami's secondary. Blackman has a great arm he's got some big and reliable targets with 6-foot-5 Auden Tate (13 catches, 226 yards, three touchdowns) and 6-foot-3 Keith Gavin (11 catches, 110 yards) on the outside.

Prediction

Miami is good enough to beat Florida State and has looked like the better team, but will they? Everyone in the football office at Florida State has a tough task ahead to keep this group locked in after seeing national title hopes dashed in the first month of the season, but there shouldn't be much motivating needed for Miami week. I'm expecting a low-scoring game that will highlight these two great defenses, taking the home underdog to deliver its most inspired performance of the season.. Pick: Seminoles +2.5



