Miami coach Manny Diaz announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Diaz said on his Twitter account that he is "feeling good overall" and will continue to help the No. 12 Hurricanes prepare for their next game on Dec. 5 against Wake Forest from a virtual setting.

Diaz's positive test is the latest in what has been a rough couple of weeks for the program.

The Hurricanes' program has been hard by an outbreak of the coronavirus, forcing the ACC to think outside the box in rescheduling their final three games. Miami's game against Georgia Tech scheduled for this weekend will instead be played on Dec. 19 so long as the Canes do not make the ACC Championship Game and if the result of the game does not directly impact the title game race. Additionally, Miami's game against North Carolina -- originally scheduled for Dec. 5 -- has been moved to Dec. 12 to make room for the Canes' newly scheduled date against Wake Forest.

To make room for those adjustments, the ACC also retooled the following games:

Nov. 28: Wake Forest at Louisville (previously Dec. 5)

Dec. 5: Western Carolina at North Carolina (previously Dec. 11)

Dec. 12: Louisville at Boston College (previously Nov. 27)

Miami played Virginia Tech in Week 11 without13 players and, according to Diaz, were on the brink of postponing the game due to the outbreak of the virus.