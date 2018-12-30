Miami coaching candidates: Rex Ryan reportedly emerges as potential target to replace Mark Richt
Coach Mark Richt shockingly retired on Sunday
Mark Richt abruptly announced his retirement from the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, and the speculation machine immediately cranked into high gear. After all, Miami is a power program in a fertile recruiting territory with a history that's littered with success. One name floated out immediately after the announcement didn't just come out of left field, it came from out of the ballpark -- Rex Ryan.
The Miami Herald reported that several former Miami players are pushing hard behind the scenes for athletic director Blake James to approach the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach, and that Ryan would be interested if he's approached about the vacancy.
Ryan was 65-67 in eight seasons as an NFL coach. He made the playoff in his first two seasons with the New York Jets in 2009-10, but never won more than eight games in any of the next four seasons. He took over the Buffalo Bills in 2015, but was fired after just two seasons.
He has experience working in college, but it's been a while and the game has evolved quite a bit. He was Oklahoma's defensive coordinator in 1998 and Kansas State's in 1999, prior to jumping to the Baltimore Ravens as a position coach.
Ryan now works as an NFL television analyst at ESPN.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Holgorsen leads list of UH candidates
Major Applewhite was fired on Sunday after just two seasons
-
Cristobal and Miami coaching candidates
Plus, could Manny Diaz actually leave Temple after just over two weeks on the job?
-
Miami has a second chance at Dino Babers
Miami should have hired Dino Babers in 2015, but now it gets another chance at him
-
Houston fires Major Applewhite
The Cougars fell 70-14 to Army in Applewhite's last game
-
Citrus Bowl odds, expert picks, top bets
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football
-
Miami coach Mark Richt retires
The Canes ended the 2018 season with a 7-6 record and a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl