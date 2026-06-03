Inside Miami's high-stakes pursuit of QB Darian Mensah, and the transfer portal saga that followed

The high-profile passers of the 2026 college football transfer portal came off the board quickly.

An initial wave sent Brendan Sorsby to Texas Tech, Drew Mestemaker to Oklahoma State and Josh Hoover to Indiana. Later, bluebloods battled over Sam Leavitt, who eventually landed at LSU, and Oregon snagged Dylan Raiola as a high-priced backup.

By the end of the cycle, only one contender remained in obvious need of a quarterback -- Miami.

Ranking ACC QBs entering 2026: Darian Mensah has Miami eyeing a national championship Austin Nivison

The Hurricanes were no strangers to big-game hunting after landing Cam Ward and Carson Beck from the portal in the previous two cycles.

But they came up empty in their pursuits of Sorsby and Leavitt. Miami also couldn't pursue Washington's Demond Williams Jr. -- another target -- after Williams did an about-face on his decision to transfer and remained in Seattle.

Miami had interest in Alabama's Ty Simpson after he declared for the NFL Draft, but a lucrative offer wasn't enough to bring him back to college. Simpson, unlike Beck a year prior, remained in the draft.

Miami knew longtime backup Emory Williams planned to enter the portal following the national championship game on Jan. 19. And no other quarterback on its roster had ever thrown a college pass.

When the final day of the portal cycle arrived on Jan. 16, the Hurricanes appeared stuck and out of options.

Mensah to the rescue

Hail Mary attempts had worked before in pulling both Ward and Beck back from the NFL Draft. But where could Miami possibly turn this time? Behind the scenes, the Hurricanes went all in on Duke quarterback Darian Mensah.

Publicly, Mensah didn't even seem like an option.

Mensah announced on Dec. 19 that he planned to return to Duke for his redshirt junior season, taking advantage of the second year of a record-breaking contract, which sources indicated was worth around $8 million over two seasons.

Plus, Duke had just won the ACC championship. It didn't seem to make rational sense for Mensah to leave.

But Miami, in the midst of a national title run, was an attractive option.

Not only had Miami developed back-to-back transfer quarterbacks into early-round draft prospects -- Ward went No. 1 overall -- but it was willing to pay basically whatever it took.

That pitch appeared to work.

A messy divorce

Sources told CBS Sports on Jan. 16 that Mensah was strongly considering entering the transfer portal. Duke caught wind of the situation that day and tried to put out the fire, but by then it was too late.

Mensah informed the staff that afternoon that he planned to transfer, leaving the Blue Devils with almost no recourse to find another quarterback, given the portal's impending closure.

It got messy from there.

Duke refused to enter Mensah into the portal and sought a temporary restraining order barring Mensah from entering it. A judge ruled that Mensah could enter his name into the portal, but did not immediately allow him to transfer elsewhere.

Ultimately, the two sides settled. Sources indicated Duke received several million dollars in compensation to release Mensah from his contract; there was no actual buyout language included in the deal. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes paid Mensah considerably more than his Duke contract called for; part raise, part exit fee.

Miami, once again, pulled a quarterback out of the void to solve its QB quandary at the last minute.

NFL personnel consider Mensah a quarterback with first-round potential, sources told CBS Sports, and Miami gets a potential ceiling-raiser for a unit that otherwise would have lacked a proven distributor.