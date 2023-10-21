Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Clemson 4-2, Miami (FL) 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Miami (FL) will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Clemson Tigers at 0:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Miami (FL) might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Miami (FL) came up short against North Carolina and fell 41-31. Miami (FL) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Van Dyke, who threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Restrepo, who picked up 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Clemson gave up the first points two weeks ago, but they didn't let that get them down. They secured a 17-12 W over Wake Forest. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Clemson.

Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Will Shipley, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Wake Forest to a paltry 239 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Clemson's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Wade Woodaz and his two sacks.

With Miami (FL)'s defeat and Clemson's win, both teams now sport identical 4-2 records.

Sunday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Hurricanes have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 191 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 188.2 per game. It's looking like Sunday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Miami (FL) was dealt a punishing 40-10 loss at the hands of Clemson when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Thankfully for Miami (FL), DJ Uiagalelei (who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Clemson is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami (FL), according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Miami (FL) in the last 8 years.