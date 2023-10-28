Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Virginia 2-5, Miami (FL) 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.13

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Hard Rock Stadium. Virginia will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Virginia must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They managed a 31-27 win over North Carolina. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 58 point over/under.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mike Hollins, who rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Washington, who picked up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami (FL) ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 28-20 victory over Clemson. The score was all tied up 7-7 at the break, but Miami (FL) was the better team in the second half.

Miami (FL)'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brashard Smith, who gained 123 total yards. Smith's longest rush was for an incredible 80 yards.

Miami (FL)'s defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Rueben Bain Jr. and his two sacks.

Virginia's win pushed their record up to 2-5, while Miami (FL)'s bumped their own up to the opposite: 5-2.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Miami (FL) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. Virginia might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Virginia couldn't quite finish off Miami (FL) in their previous matchup back in October of 2022 and fell 14-12. Can Virginia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a big 19-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hurricanes, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Miami (FL) has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Virginia.

Oct 29, 2022 - Miami (FL) 14 vs. Virginia 12

Sep 30, 2021 - Virginia 30 vs. Miami (FL) 28

Oct 24, 2020 - Miami (FL) 19 vs. Virginia 14

Oct 11, 2019 - Miami (FL) 17 vs. Virginia 9

Oct 13, 2018 - Virginia 16 vs. Miami (FL) 13

Nov 18, 2017 - Miami (FL) 44 vs. Virginia 28

Nov 12, 2016 - Miami (FL) 34 vs. Virginia 14

Nov 07, 2015 - Miami (FL) 27 vs. Virginia 21

Injury Report for Miami (FL)

Zion Nelson: out (Knee)

Jonathan Denis: out (Undisclosed)

Donald Chaney Jr.: probable (Undisclosed)

Akheem Mesidor: out (Lower Body)

Nyjalik Kelly: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

TreVonte' Citizen: doubtful (Knee)

Samson Okunlola: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Mark Fletcher Jr.: questionable (Foot)

Injury Report for Virginia