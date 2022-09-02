Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ No. 16 Miami (FL)
Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Bethune-Cookman 2-9
What to Know
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will play against a Division II opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Hurricanes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (FL) have won all of the games they've played against Bethune-Cookman in the last eight years.
- Sep 14, 2019 - Miami (FL) 63 vs. Bethune-Cookman 0
- Sep 02, 2017 - Miami (FL) 41 vs. Bethune-Cookman 13
- Sep 05, 2015 - Miami (FL) 45 vs. Bethune-Cookman 0