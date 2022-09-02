Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ No. 16 Miami (FL)

Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Bethune-Cookman 2-9

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will play against a Division II opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Hurricanes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (FL) have won all of the games they've played against Bethune-Cookman in the last eight years.