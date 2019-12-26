Miami (FL) vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Miami (FL)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 9-3; Miami (FL) 6-6
What to Know
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Miami (FL) and Louisiana Tech will compete for holiday cheer in the Independence Bowl on Thursday at Independence Stadium at 4 p.m. ET test. The Hurricanes are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Miami (FL) had to settle for a 27-17 loss against the Duke Blue Devils four weeks ago. QB Jarren Williams had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 142 yards on 26 attempts.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-27 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Louisiana Tech QB J'mar Smith was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 331 passing yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.
Louisiana Tech's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Miami (FL)'s defeat dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (FL) enters the game with 43 sacks, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Bulldogs, they rank 18th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 14 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Independence Stadium -- Shreveport, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Hurricanes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Wazzu vs. Air Force, Cheez-It Bowl pick
Washington State is bowl eligible for a record fifth straight season, but will Mike Leach capitalize?
-
USC vs. Iowa, Holiday Bowl pick
A fun matchup of great offense vs. stifling defense takes center stage in San Diego
-
Texas A&M vs. Ok. St., Texas Bowl pick
It's a Big 12 reunion in Houston as the Aggies and Cowboys meet in the postseason
-
Mich. St. vs. Wake, Pinstripe Bowl pick
Which team will earn their pinstripes? We'll find out when the Spartans and Demon Deacons take...
-
UNC vs. Temple, Military Bowl pick
The Tar Heels and Owls will finish their seasons in the Military Bowl on Friday
-
Best CFP semifinal bets lead Six Pack
The Process moves toward the new year with some picks for the final bowl games in 2019
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Hawaii vs. BYU live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. BYU football game