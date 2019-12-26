Miami (FL) vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Miami (FL)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 9-3; Miami (FL) 6-6

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Miami (FL) and Louisiana Tech will compete for holiday cheer in the Independence Bowl on Thursday at Independence Stadium at 4 p.m. ET test. The Hurricanes are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Miami (FL) had to settle for a 27-17 loss against the Duke Blue Devils four weeks ago. QB Jarren Williams had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 142 yards on 26 attempts.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-27 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Louisiana Tech QB J'mar Smith was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 331 passing yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Louisiana Tech's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Miami (FL)'s defeat dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (FL) enters the game with 43 sacks, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Bulldogs, they rank 18th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 14 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Independence Stadium -- Shreveport, Louisiana

Independence Stadium -- Shreveport, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.