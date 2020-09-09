Who's Playing

UAB @ Miami (FL)

Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 6-7; UAB 9-5

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off against the UAB Blazers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hurricanes (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. UAB was 9-5 last year and is coming off of a 45-35 win against the Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (FL) was seventh best in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2019 season with 46. As for the Blazers, they ranked eighth in the nation in yards allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 301.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.