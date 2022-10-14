The Virginia Tech Hokies and Miami Hurricanes will both be looking to snap their three-game losing streaks when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Miami is coming off a 27-24 loss to North Carolina, despite being a four-point favorite in that game. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has lost its last three games by double digits, including a 45-29 setback at Pittsburgh last week.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are favored by seven-points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) spread: Virginia Tech +7

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 46.5 points

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech will be happy to return home after having to play consecutive road games against quality teams. The Hokies have been solid at home this year, blowing out Boston College and Wofford before losing to West Virginia. They are going to get some help on the defensive side this week, as linebacker Alan Tisdale is making his first appearance of the season after dealing with eligibility issues.

Tisdale is an experienced player, racking up 195 tackles over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, running back Malachi Thomas rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown last week after missing the first five games with a leg injury. The betting market is not properly accounting for Tisdale and Thomas, creating value on Virginia Tech as a large home underdog.

Why Miami (FL) can cover

Both teams are riding three-game losing streaks, but Virginia Tech's has been much more concerning. The Hokies have been blown out in all three games, and they allowed a program-worst 320 rushing yards to Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda last week. They will now have to face Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who threw for 496 yards and three touchdowns against North Carolina.

Van Dyke's performance ranks second in school history, despite a long list of quality quarterbacks who have played at Miami. The Hurricanes also have a strong rushing attack, led by sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr., who is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Miami has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) picks

