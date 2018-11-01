Miami (Fla.) vs. Duke: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Duke football game

Who's Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)

Current records: Miami (Fla.) 5-3; Duke 5-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Duke at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Miami (Fla.) came up short against Boston College last week, falling 14-27. Miami (Fla.) got a solid performance out of Malik Rosier, who picked up 71 yards on the ground on 14 carries and accumulated 150 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Pittsburgh and Duke were playing football. Duke fell to Pittsburgh 45-54. This makes it the second loss in a row for Duke.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Blue Devils.

This season, Miami (Fla.) are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Duke Blue Devils 6 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 31
  • 2016 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 40 vs. Duke Blue Devils 21
  • 2015 - Duke Blue Devils 27 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 30
