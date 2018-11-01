Miami (Fla.) vs. Duke: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)
Current records: Miami (Fla.) 5-3; Duke 5-3
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Duke at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Miami (Fla.) came up short against Boston College last week, falling 14-27. Miami (Fla.) got a solid performance out of Malik Rosier, who picked up 71 yards on the ground on 14 carries and accumulated 150 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Pittsburgh and Duke were playing football. Duke fell to Pittsburgh 45-54. This makes it the second loss in a row for Duke.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hurricanes are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Blue Devils.
This season, Miami (Fla.) are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Duke Blue Devils 6 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 31
- 2016 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 40 vs. Duke Blue Devils 21
- 2015 - Duke Blue Devils 27 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 30
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, picks, bets
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.