Miami (Fla.) vs. Duke: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)

Current records: Miami (Fla.) 5-3; Duke 5-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Miami (Fla.) is heading back home. They will square off against Duke at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Miami (Fla.) came up short against Boston College last week, falling 14-27. Miami (Fla.) got a solid performance out of Malik Rosier, who picked up 71 yards on the ground on 14 carries and accumulated 150 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Pittsburgh and Duke were playing football. Duke fell to Pittsburgh 45-54. This makes it the second loss in a row for Duke.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Blue Devils.

This season, Miami (Fla.) are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.