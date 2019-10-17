Miami (Fla.) vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 3-3-0; Georgia Tech 1-5-0
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (Fla.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory.
The Hurricanes were able to grind out a solid win over Virginia on Friday, winning 17-9. QB N'Kosi Perry was slinging it as he accumulated 182 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Georgia Tech, and their game on Saturday only extended their streak of losses to four. They lost to Duke by a decisive 41-23 margin. Georgia Tech has not found any success against Duke since Oct. 29 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.
Miami (Fla.)'s victory lifted them to 3-3 while Georgia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (Fla.) enters the matchup with only 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, the Yellow Jackets are fourth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 237.8 on average. So the Georgia Tech squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 18-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Georgia Tech 27 vs. Miami (Fla.) 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 25 vs. Georgia Tech 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 35 vs. Georgia Tech 21
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miami (Fla.) 38 vs. Georgia Tech 21
