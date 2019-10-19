Miami (Fla.) vs. Georgia Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 3-3-0; Georgia Tech 1-5-0

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech at noon ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (Fla.) has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Last Friday, the Hurricanes had a touchdown and change to spare in a 17-9 victory over Virginia. QB N'Kosi Perry was slinging it as he accumulated 182 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Georgia Tech, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They took a hard 41-23 fall against Duke. The Yellow Jackets haven't found any success against Duke since Oct. 29 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.

Miami (Fla.)'s win lifted them to 3-3 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 1-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (Fla.) rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 77.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia Tech are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 237.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Yellow Jackets.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.10

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 18-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.