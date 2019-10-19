Miami (Fla.) vs. Georgia Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 3-3-0; Georgia Tech 1-5-0
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech at noon ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (Fla.) has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Last Friday, the Hurricanes had a touchdown and change to spare in a 17-9 victory over Virginia. QB N'Kosi Perry was slinging it as he accumulated 182 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Georgia Tech, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They took a hard 41-23 fall against Duke. The Yellow Jackets haven't found any success against Duke since Oct. 29 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.
Miami (Fla.)'s win lifted them to 3-3 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 1-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (Fla.) rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 77.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia Tech are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 237.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Yellow Jackets.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 18-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Georgia Tech 27 vs. Miami (Fla.) 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 25 vs. Georgia Tech 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 35 vs. Georgia Tech 21
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miami (Fla.) 38 vs. Georgia Tech 21
