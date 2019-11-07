Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 5-4; Louisville 5-3
What to Know
Louisville has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium after a week off. Louisville isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over Virginia last week, winning 28-21. Louisville QB Malik Cunningham was slinging it as he picked up 97 yards on the ground on 11 carries and accumulated 126 passing yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Cunningham's 77-yard TD bomb to WR Chatarius Atwell in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) ran circles around Florida State on Saturday, and the extra yardage (345 yards vs. 137 yards) paid off. The Hurricanes had enough points to win and then some against Florida State, taking their matchup 27-10. No one had a big game offensively for Miami (Fla.), but they got scores from RB DeeJay Dallas, WR Jeff Thomas, and WR Dee Wiggins. Jarren Williams' 56-yard touchdown toss to Wiggins in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Williams ended up with 313 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Their wins bumped Louisville to 5-3 and Miami (Fla.) to 5-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are 17th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinals, the Hurricanes enter the contest with 34 sacks, good for third best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Miami (Fla.)'s favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hurricanes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
