Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) (home) vs. No. 20 Virginia (away)

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 2-3-0; Virginia 4-1-0

What to Know

Virginia has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an ACC battle as Virginia and Miami (Fla.) will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Miami (Fla.) is surely hoping to exploit.

Virginia received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 35-20 to Notre Dame. Virginia got a solid performance out of WR Hasise Dubois, who caught nine passes for 143 yards and one touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That receiving effort made it the first game that Dubois has caught for more than 100 yards.

As for Miami (Fla.), they have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last week. They came up short against Virginia Tech, falling 42-35. This was hardly the result the Hurricanes or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14 points over Virginia Tech heading into this contest.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers enter the game with 24 sacks, good for sixth best in the nation. As for the Hurricanes, they rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 78.40 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won three out of their last four games against Virginia.