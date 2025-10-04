Heated rivals battle in a key ACC matchup when the third-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes clash with the 18th-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night. Miami (Fla.) is coming off a 26-7 win over Florida on Sept. 20, while FSU was upset by Virginia 46-38 in double overtime on Sept. 26. The Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0 ACC), who are 2-0 against ranked opponents this season, are playing their first road game of the year. The Seminoles (3-1, 0-1 ACC), who are 1-0 against ranked foes, are 3-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 36-33, including a 36-14 win last season. The Hurricanes are 4-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Florida State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any FSU vs. Miami picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise. Fornelli's dedication to analysis of all levels of college football has helped him go 7-2 (+515) on his last nine picks in Miami games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Fornelli has zoned in on Miami vs. Florida State. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Florida State vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Florida State spread Miami -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Florida State over/under 54.5 points Miami vs. Florida State money line Miami -187, Florida State +157

Why Miami can cover

Senior quarterback Carson Beck guides the Hurricanes' attack. In last week's 26-7 win over Florida, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 160 yards and one interception. For the season, he has completed 82 of 112 passes (73.2%) for 972 yards and seven touchdowns with three picks. He has also rushed for one touchdown.

Junior Mark Fletcher Jr. helps pace the Miami (Fla.) rushing attack. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in each of the past two games. In the win over Florida, he carried 24 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. He rushed 16 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-12 win over South Florida. For the season, he has carried 66 times for 388 yards (5.9 average) and five touchdowns, while catching four passes for 45 yards.

Why Florida State can cover

Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos is a dual-threat on offense for the Seminoles. In four games this season, he has completed 45 of 70 passes for 848 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 217 yards (5.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to Virginia, he completed 18 of 32 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown with two picks. He also rushed 14 times for 78 yards and one score.

His top target in the passing game is junior wide receiver Duce Robinson. In last week's loss, Robinson caught a season-high nine passes for 147 yards and a score. He had five catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns in a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M on Sept. 6. For the season, he has 17 receptions for 346 yards (20.4 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Florida State vs. Miami picks

For Saturday's Miami vs. Florida State matchup, Fornelli is leaning under the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who covers in Miami vs. Florida State, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Florida State spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $515 to $100 players over his last nine Miami picks, and find out.