Miami swapped one transfer portal gem for another potential incoming star, anointing Carson Beck as the leader of the pass-heavy offense on the heels of Cameron Ward's No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. If Beck clicks in a bounce-back season, the Hurricanes could be playoff-bound. If not, it may be another disappointing year in Coral Gables. InsideTheU's David Lake joined Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 College Football Summer School series to preview expectations for the Hurricanes this fall.

What are the stakes for Miami in 2025?

The Hurricanes were a win away from qualifying for the ACC Championship Game last season but fell short when they sustained a stunning defeat at Syracuse in the finale. In order to reach their high potential as a playoff-caliber squad, they have to avoid that kind of letdown in 2025 and prove themselves as one of the top two teams in the league.

"There's no excuse for Miami to not get to Charlotte this year," said Lake. "I think -- it's not a 100% certainty -- if you get to Charlotte, you're probably in the 12-team playoff. Obviously the winner gets in. I think second place probably gets in, too. So that's why I say just getting to Charlotte but doing that for only the second time if Miami is able to do that. It's a step forward the program needs to make, quite frankly."

Not everything hinges on Beck bouncing back from a rough final year and season-ending injury at Georgia, though. The defense has to be miles better after it ranked just 69th nationally in keeping opponents off the board in 2024. Mario Cristobal overhauled the secondary and brought in a talented coordinator in Corey Hetherman, and those changes may be enough to produce a requisite step forward.

Breakout player everybody needs to know

The defense needs players to step up in order to catalyze a surge. The offense has a few question marks, too, and there is a big one in the receiving corps after Xavier Restrepo, the most productive pass-catcher in school history, exhausted his eligibility. Enter sophomore wideout Joshisa Trader, who played in seven games as a first-year player and should be expected to improve upon the modest six catches, 91 yards and one touchdown he produced in a minimal role.

"To me, the X-factor is Jojo Trader," Lake said. "If JoJo Trader can be WR1, that's huge for this offense because he gives you that explosive potential on the outside. I think the question with Jojo Trader is, does that happen this year or does that happen next year? The answer to that question will determine the explosive potential of the offense."

Banking on a Trader breakthrough is reasonable given his background as a premier recruit. The former four-star prospect was the No. 70 overall player in the 2024 cycle and stood 14th in a stacked receiver class.

Win total outlook

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Miami win total at 9.5 with juice on the under. Is nine wins enough to get into the conference championship game? It depends on where those three potential losses come. The nonconference slate is brutal with showdowns against Notre Dame and Florida adding a pair of ranked clashes to the September calendar. Losses in those spots would not harm the Hurricanes' ACC hopes, though.

"Miami's season will be defined successfully if they get to Charlotte in the ACC Championship Game," said Lake. "What does that mean from a record perspective overall? 9-3, 10-2, I don't know. But to me, the important number is you have to go at least 7-1 in the ACC to get to Charlotte. That's been something that's eluded Miami since joining the ACC. This is an issue that predates Mario Cristobal."

Miami would be on the playoff bubble with three losses, as it was a year ago. It would behoove the Hurricanes to hit the double-digit win mark if it seeks a CFP bid, considering the selection committee may not view the ACC as favorably as its Power Four counterparts.

