Four-star athlete Joshisa Trader committed to Miami on Thursday. Trader is the No. 6 player from the state of Florida, No. 3 athlete and No. 44 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He picked the Hurricanes over Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State and others.

"They (Miami) are like family," Trader told 247Sports. "(Mario Cristobal) a passionate coach," Trader said. "He doing good with his staff right now."

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins believes Trader has the skillset to play on either side of the ball in college.

'A big play waiting to happen. One of the best we have seen in recent years at tracking the football and making acrobatic grabs as he will lay out to move the chains or levitate over defenders for six points. Won a state title as a sophomore at Miami Central before adding another ring to the jewelry case as a junior at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Not the biggest of skill players, but has started to add some mass in the upper half and tends to play much bigger than the numbers suggest. Tempo-based route runner that likes to mix gears to shake defenders out on the perimeter. Ability to make high-level catches look relatively easy is certainly rare, but so is his burst and vision in the open field as a ball carrier. Looking more and more like an offensive weapon at the next level, but has also gotten snaps on the defensive side of the ball throughout prep career and has shown on the 7-on-7 circuit that he can shut down one side of the field, at least in that type of setting. Should be viewed as a potential gamebreaker for a Power Five program. Likely to find the most success as "Z" or a slot in a pro-style attack that wants to challenge the deeper third, but the idea of him settling in as a safety or cornerback is certainly intriguing given his ball skills. NFL upside.'

Trader's pledge bumps Miami up five spots to the No. 16 recruiting class in the 247Sports team rankings. He is the highest-ranked player to commit to Miami so far in the 2024 cycle. Other pledges in the class include four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot, four-star running back Kevin Riley and four-star receiver Chance Robinson.

"I feel like they got a good group coming up right now," Trader told 247Sports about Miami's recruiting efforts. "They've been doing a good job recruiting me and I can't wait to see what they do this season."