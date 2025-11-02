And just like that, the ACC's shot at placing multiple teams in the College Football Playoff might be up in smoke. Miami's and Georgia Tech's stunning upset road losses impacted Sunday's Week 11 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings after both ACC frontrunners went down in shocking fashion to SMU and NC State.

The Hurricanes' second loss in their last three games torched their placement in the poll to No. 18, a shell of where things stood following a 5-0 start this season. Georgia Tech, the ACC's long remaining uneaten before giving up nearly 600 yards of total offense against the Wolfpack, slipped from No. 7 to No. 14.

"They lined up and physically kicked our (butt) in a lot of ways," Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. "It is what it is. That's on me. I take responsibility for it."

Oklahoma's win at Tennessee in a playoff elimination game, of sorts, is a momentum-builder for the Sooners, who moved inside the top 15, while Texas holding off Vanderbilt keeps the Longhorns' playoff hopes within reach.

The weekend began with six unblemished teams left in the FBS ranks, but only Ohio State, Indiana, BYU and Texas A&M remain. The Hoosiers thumped Maryland, while the Buckeyes handled Penn State behind a multi-touchdown outing from quarterback Julian Sayin. BYU and Texas A&M were open ahead of pivotal conference matchups next week.

With losses by previously 23rd-ranked Navy and Tulane, the Group of Five's top playoff threat remains Memphis. The Tigers handled Rice on Friday night and need three more wins to lock in a berth in the American title game in December.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Week 11 Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Houston; No. 23 Navy;

Others Receiving Votes: Washington 82; North Texas 60; James Madison 44; San Diego State 30; Pittsburgh 29; South Florida 21; Houston 18; Navy 16; TCU 12; Illinois 8; SMU 6; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Minnesota 1; LSU 1;