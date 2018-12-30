Miami gifted second chance it must not ignore: Hire Dino Babers after Mark Richt’s retirement

It was October 2015 when Miami fired Al Golden after the Hurricanes got off to a 4-3 start to the season. I wrote a column shortly afterward saying that Miami needed to end the cycle of looking for a former Cane to save the program and dare to be different. The same way Miami rose to prominence in the first place.

Miami needed to hire a coach named Dino Babers, who was a relative unknown at the time. Babers was in his second season at Bowling Green, a season that would finish with a 10-3 record and a MAC title. It was only his fourth season as a head coach, but in those four campaigns, he'd compiled a record of 37-17 at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green and won three conference titles. At Eastern Illinois, he brought his potent offense and helped turn Jimmy Garoppolo into the heir apparent to Tom Brady with the Patriots. At Bowling Green, his offense averaged 42.2 points per game during that 2015 season.

I believed Babers was exactly what Miami needed to light a fire in a program capable of great things, but one that hasn't lived up to its capabilities this decade. Plenty of people called me an idiot for this opinion, and one writer even took to Twitter to say I was working as a mouthpiece for Babers' agent. Well, to this day I still don't even know who Babers' agent is. Instead of hiring Babers, Miami went the same route it has been going for a while -- it brought in a former Cane in Mark Richt to save the program. Richt went 26-13 in three seasons at Miami, going 16-8 in the ACC and winning the Coastal Division in 2017. This year, Miami went 7-6, and Richt abruptly retired on Sunday.

Following the 2015 season, Babers did leave Bowling Green for an ACC job, but instead of the Miami gig, he ended up at Syracuse. Babers took over a Syracuse program that had gone 14-23 in its first three seasons as an ACC program and had a difficult start himself, going 8-16 in his first two seasons while putting together a roster suited to his offense. This season, Syracuse went 10-3 and 6-2 in the ACC, with its lone losses coming to two playoff teams in Clemson and Notre Dame, and to Coastal champion Pitt in overtime. It was Syracuse's first 10-win season since 2001.

You don't always get a second chance in life, but Miami has one now and it needs to go after Babers this time around, just like it should have in 2015. Of course, it'll be more challenging to get him three years later. When Babers was at Bowling Green, it would have been easier to convince him to head to Miami, but now he's making $2.4 million a year at Syracuse and is currently outshining legendary men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim on campus. Miami will likely have to offer something similar to the $4 million per year it was giving Richt as a starting point, but leading the Hurricanes does have some clear advantages as a job over Syracuse.

They may both be in the ACC, but Syracuse is in the Atlantic, where it shares space with Clemson and Florida State. The path to consistent success in that division is difficult and should be for a while. Miami is in the Coastal, where it is supposed to be one of the cornerstone programs of the division, even if it's only managed to win it once. Miami is also located in one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the United States, which certainly can't be said of Syracuse in central New York.

If Babers was able to score 39.8 points per game against ACC teams with a roster full of three-star players (according to 247Sports' team talent rankings, Syracuse ranks 11th in the 14-team ACC; Miami is 3rd), imagine what his offenses could do when filled with athletes from Miami's own backyard?

Miami is an attractive job to a lot of coaches for all of these reasons, and plenty of coaches would be happy to take the job. But before it talks to any of them, Miami needs to go after Babers first and make him decline a generous offer before looking elsewhere.