The Miami Hurricanes have established themselves as the clear No. 1 team in the country, avoiding the chaos that's defined the 2026 season and entering Week 9 as one of three undefeated teams left in the FBS.

Miami is in that position in large part due to their two stars on offense, quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney, who currently sit No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Heisman Trophy odds (only trailing Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith) at every major sportsbook.

It's a throwback to "The U's" heyday to have a pair of Heisman frontrunners on the No. 1 team in the nation, but Miami fans will also remember how that can work against both players by splitting the votes. In 2002, Willis McGahee and Ken Dorsey finished No. 4 and No. 5 in Heisman voting, with the two splitting 223 first-place votes almost evenly -- 122 and 101 -- which, if combined, would've pushed one of them into the No. 2 spot behind Carson Palmer.

In 2026, it's Mensah and Toney who many voters will find themselves trying to pick between, and as the season wears on, the debate between the two stars of Miami's passing attack figures to pick up steam.

Both Mensah and Toney will spend the back half of the season shrugging off Heisman talk and pointing, rightfully, towards what matters: the team's success and snapping Miami's 25-year national title drought.

However, the Canes also have a 34-year Heisman drought that could end this season (Gino Torretta, 1992), and Miami is in the enviable position of having two players with legitimate cases for college football's most prestigious award.

'The U' is back at No. 1, but Miami's quest for a legacy worthy of nostalgia is just beginning Chip Patterson

Making the case for Darian Mensah

The Heisman Trophy has been a quarterback award for decades, and Mensah has proven to be the best signal-caller in the country. His statistical profile is the best of any quarterback in the country, and quite honestly, there's no one really close to him at that position.

Even considering the success Miami quarterbacks have had recently with Cam Ward and Carson Beck, Mensah is clearing them by marrying ruthless efficiency with big play ability. With Beck, the offense was efficient but wasn't as dynamic -- and Beck had turnover issues at times. With Ward, they were a big play waiting to happen, but also were more stop-and-start with a lower completion percentage.

Mensah, meanwhile, brings together the best of both worlds, and the result has been a dominant start for the Hurricanes offense. He is surgical in the way he operates Shannon Dawson's system, and the Hurricanes have picked apart opposing defenses to the tune of 49.0 points per game -- the best in the nation by nearly six full points.

Mensah leads the nation by a mile in completion percentage (81.4%) and passer rating (204.6) while also sitting No. 1 in yards per attempt (10.5). He's second in touchdown passes (22), fourth in yards per game (307.3), ninth in passing yards (2,151; with five above him with an extra game played), has just one interception and has done so on just 204 passing attempts (50th in the nation).

His case is pretty simple. He's the best quarterback on the best team in the country, operating at a level no one else in the nation is close to matching.

Making the case for Malachi Toney

Toney is nipping at Jeremiah Smith's heels for the title of the best receiver in the country, which is an incredible feat given the outrageous start to the season Smith has had in Columbus.

Toney leads the nation in receptions with 66 catches and is third in receiving yards (952), yards per game (136.0) and touchdown catches (11). He's second to Smith with 35 catches of 10+ yards and is tied for the most 20+ yard catches (17) in the country.

To make the case for Toney over Mensah, you have to nitpick at Mensah's case a touch by proving how much of Miami's passing success relies on what Toney does with the ball after the catch. While Mensah leads the nation in yards per attempt at 10.5, his average depth of target (aDOT) is 6.9 yards. Toney's aDOT is right on that number, 7.0, but he averages 14.4 yards per reception, getting more than half of his yardage after the catch.

Toney accounts for 33.95% of Mensah's target share and outperforms that to produce 39.9% of their receiving yardage and 42.3% of their receiving touchdowns as a team.

That dynamic playmaking ability with the ball in his hands is what elevates the Miami offense from simply really good to the nation's best. Toney is the player opposing defenses try to account for on every play, and in spite of that, he consistently beats defenses to make plays as Mensah's top target by far.

Who is Miami's true Heisman frontrunner?

Right now I would lean Toney over Mensah in the battle of Canes stars simply because he's the player that makes them so dynamic. Mensah's efficiency has been unbelievable, but Toney is the game-plan breaker and the guy who opens up some of that space for Mensah to operate so efficiently, because teams have to respect the big-play threat at all times.

The real answer is going to come in two weeks when the Hurricanes travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame in the biggest game of the season for Miami. That's where both Toney and Mensah will have the opportunity to author their Heisman moment on a national stage against a top opponent for the first and only time this season.

If Toney goes off against an elite Notre Dame secondary, he could surpass both Mensah and Smith -- who is facing some real uncertainty with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin potentially out for the season. If Mensah carves up that same secondary and it's him delivering dimes to create Miami's big plays through the air, rather than it being Toney doing so after the catch, it can become his Heisman moment in South Bend.

In either case, a win at Notre Dame will be critical to swing voters in their direction over Smith or any other challenger -- including CJ Carr, who will be trying to make a last-gasp push for consideration on the other side. In that regard, Miami fans won't have to worry about an internal struggle between individual glory and team success.

If Smith's pace slows down with a new quarterback in Columbus, the debate between Mensah and Toney will take center stage and provide an added layer of intrigue to Miami's quest for its first ACC Championship and nabbing the top seed in the College Football Playoff.