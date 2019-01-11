Miami hires Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos as Hurricanes offensive coordinator

Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos was rumored to be the front-runner to take over the Crimson Tide offense in the wake of Mike Locksley's departure to take the Maryland job. Instead, he's moving a south as opposed to staying in Tuscaloosa. Enos will take over the offense at Miami under first-year coach Manny Diaz rather than sticking with the Crimson Tide, the school announced on Friday.

"Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I'm thrilled that he's now a Miami Hurricane," Diaz said. "Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football and he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions. His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program."

Enos was one of the driving forces behind an Alabama offense that set the program record for total offense (522 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.6 points per game) in 2018. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa become the most prolific passer in Tide history after throwing 43 touchdowns, averaging 264.4 yards per game and setting an FBS single-season passer rating record at 199.44.

"Coach Enos has taught us a lot," Tagovailoa said prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship. "We have our footwork. He teaches us read keys, movement keys. It's a lot different than last year because last year we had coach [Brian] Daboll. And coach Daboll, it was a little different situation because coach Daboll had to coach the quarterbacks and had to be an offensive coordinator as well. So it wasn't as easy for coach Daboll. But when you have somebody just primarily set towards your position with coach Enos, it's given us a great amount of time with just spending time with him in the film room, on the field. I think the quarterback room has done a tremendous job."

Prior to his time at Alabama, Enos served as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas and was integral in the development of quarterbacks Austin Allen and Brandon Allen during his three years in Fayetteville. Prior to joining the Razorbacks in 2015, Enos was 26-36 in five years as the head coach at Central Michigan.

Enos is the fourth member of the 2018 Alabama on-field coaching staff to leave the program. Former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley took the head coaching job at Maryland, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis was named the offensive coordinator at Michigan this week and offensive line coach Brent Key joined the Georgia Tech staff.

Nick Saban is no stranger to coaching staff turnover. Five coaches from the 2017 staff were not on the field in 2018, and the Crimson Tide still ran the table leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship loss to Clemson.